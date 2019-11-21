Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Presiliana Mejorado. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Presiliana Mejorado passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 85 on Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel with Alvin Petty, Chaplain at Covenant Hospital officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Presiliana was born on September 6, 1934 in Crystal City, Texas to Abraham and Santos Alvarado. Her parents and siblings were migrant workers where they traveled as far as Fairview, Montana and back to Texas for many years. She married Inocente Mejorado and later moved their family to Abernathy, Texas where she lived for many years. She spent her remaining years with her daughter Marty and her husband Ricardo.

She loved to crochet and competed at the South Plains Fair where she won many ribbons including honorable mention, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st place. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and grandcats.

She leaves behind a legacy of love her five children, Jesus Alvarado of Caldwell, ID, Erma Oranday and husband Gilbert A. of Dallas, Lupe Mejorado and wife Melody of Edenton, NC, Anita Hamilton and husband Jack of Dallas, Marty Mejorado and husband Ricardo Ruiz of Plainview; her grandchildren, Paula Hahn, Abraham Alvarado, Jesse Alvarado, Ricardo Alvarado, Gilbert M. Oranday, Jacob Oranday, Shiona Mejorado, Briana Mejorado, Bray Mejorado, Jack Harris Hamilton, III, Noah Hamilton; special grandcats, Punk, Happy, Hope, Trouble, Wally Bag of Donuts; nine great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren; her sister, Nico Flores of Lubbock; her brothers, Juan Alvarado of Gering, NE, Lupe Alvarado of Caldwell, ID; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Paula Alvarado, her brother Mariano Alvarado and her sister Julia Granado.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Olton's Underdogs & Alley Cats Program, c/o City of Olton, 902 Main Street, Olton, TX 79064

