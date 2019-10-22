Priscilla Ray Pritchett Sammann, 74, of Plainview passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Family Life Chapel of the First Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Marrow officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Priscilla was born on May 17, 1945 to John Ray and Evelyn Lucile Pritchett. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1963 and Baylor University in 1967. She married Jess Wayne Sammann on September 7, 1967.
Survivors include her husband Jess Wayne Sammann, son, Kurt Ray Sammann; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Mrs. Braden Sutterfield), Rachel Claire Sammann, and Jonathan Ray Sammann all of Plainview.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019