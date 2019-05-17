Pura De Vega, 63, of Olton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Heriberto Mercado officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, Friday, May 17, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 17, 2019