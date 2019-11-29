Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raby Duane Garrett. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Family Life Chapel Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raby Duane Garrett, 89, passed from earthly life the morning of November 26, 2019. Raby was born at home, June 17, 1930, to Frank and Dillie Dean Morris Garrett in Flomot, Texas. He was uniquely named after family friend, Raby Webb of Matador. Raby was the second of seven children and spent his childhood growing up in Motley County with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Morris-Garrett clan along with life-long friends that called Flomot home.

Work was a given from an early age. Raby worked along-side his parents and brothers on the farm, in cotton fields, and at Hudson's Grocery in Flomot. The family moved to Plainview in 1945. Raby graduated from Plainview High School. During high school he worked nights at the Quick Lunch Diner and bowling alley.

Raby proudly served in the

Those celebrating his life include daughter, Becky Buxton of Plainview, grandchildren Amy Rivas and husband Sammy of Lubbock, Matthew Buxton of Lubbock, Chad Campbell of Shallowater, great-grandchildren Ava, Hudson, and Kellen Campbell, Sophie, Seth and Shelby Rivas of Lubbock, brother Joe Garrett and wife Joan of LaQuinta, California, sisters Shirley Dean of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dora McBee and husband Larry of Alto, New Mexico, Sharon Prutzman of Possum Kingdom Lake, brother-in-law Marvin Jones and wife Lorna of Fort Worth, sisters-in-law Jan Garrett of Hereford, Judy Jones of Conroe, brother-in-law Donald Johnson of Wichita, Kansas, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Raby was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Lanell, son-in-law Bill Buxton, brother Cal Garrett, sister Norma Phinny, nephew Scott Garrett, and brothers-in-law Melvin Jones, Ronald Phinny, Tom Prutzman, R.S. Johnson, and sisters-in-law Virginia Johnson and Wanda Johnson.

Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 5-7 pm, at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, Plainview. Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church Family Life Chapel, Plainview with Dr. Jacob West officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

The Garrett-Buxton family expresses appreciation to staff at Santa Fe House, Beehive Assisted Living Community, Interim Hospice, special caregivers Pat, Mary, Destinee, Beverly, and long-time friend, Leonard Garcia, for the ongoing care and love Raby received.

Online condolences may be made at

Raby Duane Garrett, 89, passed from earthly life the morning of November 26, 2019. Raby was born at home, June 17, 1930, to Frank and Dillie Dean Morris Garrett in Flomot, Texas. He was uniquely named after family friend, Raby Webb of Matador. Raby was the second of seven children and spent his childhood growing up in Motley County with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Morris-Garrett clan along with life-long friends that called Flomot home.Work was a given from an early age. Raby worked along-side his parents and brothers on the farm, in cotton fields, and at Hudson's Grocery in Flomot. The family moved to Plainview in 1945. Raby graduated from Plainview High School. During high school he worked nights at the Quick Lunch Diner and bowling alley.Raby proudly served in the US Navy as a machinist during the Korean War . He spent three years aboard a destroyer, USS Lewis Hancock. He married the love of his life, Ruth Lanell Jones, on March 22, 1952, at First Baptist Chapel while on leave. Returning to Plainview after his service, Raby worked various jobs. Whether it was owning Garrett's Grocery, selling cars at Maggard-Nall, working as Hale County Tax Appraiser, or selling real estate, Raby stayed busy. No matter what job he had, Raby was really in the 'people' business. He loved people. He was a friend of the highest quality, offering his word and handshake. Not only would he give you "the shirt off his back," he would also throw in roast and a pot of his famous red beans. Raby never, ever passed up the opportunity to tell a story. In his free time, he loved to play golf, forging numerous friendships on the golf course. He also enjoyed farming, raising Quarter Horses and Charolais cattle, quail hunting with his bird dogs, and hosting cookouts and breakfasts for family and friends. He was a great cook and was constantly preparing food for friends. Above all, Raby's greatest treasure was family with emphasis on the grands and greats. Known as "Pop," he was always eager to see "the kids" and did not hesitate to tell everyone he saw all about them. Raby and Lanell were members of First Baptist Church Plainview and the Pastor's Class Sunday School. Together for over 66 years, Lanell passed March 21, 2018.Those celebrating his life include daughter, Becky Buxton of Plainview, grandchildren Amy Rivas and husband Sammy of Lubbock, Matthew Buxton of Lubbock, Chad Campbell of Shallowater, great-grandchildren Ava, Hudson, and Kellen Campbell, Sophie, Seth and Shelby Rivas of Lubbock, brother Joe Garrett and wife Joan of LaQuinta, California, sisters Shirley Dean of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dora McBee and husband Larry of Alto, New Mexico, Sharon Prutzman of Possum Kingdom Lake, brother-in-law Marvin Jones and wife Lorna of Fort Worth, sisters-in-law Jan Garrett of Hereford, Judy Jones of Conroe, brother-in-law Donald Johnson of Wichita, Kansas, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.Raby was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Lanell, son-in-law Bill Buxton, brother Cal Garrett, sister Norma Phinny, nephew Scott Garrett, and brothers-in-law Melvin Jones, Ronald Phinny, Tom Prutzman, R.S. Johnson, and sisters-in-law Virginia Johnson and Wanda Johnson.Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 5-7 pm, at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, Plainview. Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church Family Life Chapel, Plainview with Dr. Jacob West officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.The Garrett-Buxton family expresses appreciation to staff at Santa Fe House, Beehive Assisted Living Community, Interim Hospice, special caregivers Pat, Mary, Destinee, Beverly, and long-time friend, Leonard Garcia, for the ongoing care and love Raby received.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close