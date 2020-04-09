Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel (Davis) Fite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, Rachel Davis Fite of Amarillo, TX passed away at the age of 36 years.

Rachel was born on November, 28, 1983 in Hale Center, TX to Danny and Lynny Davis. She went to elementary, middle, and high schools in Plainview, TX. She had a passion for sports in high school and was on the track team, basketball team, and cheerleading squad. In 2002, she met and later married Josh Fite and moved to Amarillo, TX. She went to real estate school and was a Realtor for the past 13 years.

Rachel had a passion for cooking, fishing, camping, traveling and most of all animals. Her 3 cats, Ram, Jack, and Pony and her beloved pups, Chance and Ava were her world. There were countless other pets and many lost dogs that she would foster until she could find their home or a new forever home. She also had many many dear friends that describe her as being able to light up any room with her infectious personality, witt, and laughter.

Rachel will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Josh Fite, her mother Lynny Douglas of Plainview, TX, her brother and wife Ben & Sara Jenkins of Lakeway, TX, her brother Dillon Criswell of Olton, TX, her grandparents Larry & Dona Williams of Plainview, TX, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece and nephews. Rachel was preceded in death by her father, Danny Davis.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later time.

