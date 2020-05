Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachel Gonzales age 55, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Floyd County Memorial Park. Rosary will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.

