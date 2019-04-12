Tulia, Texas-Ramon Benavidez, 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Tulia. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with Dr. Glyndle Feagin officiating. Interment will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Kornerstone Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX 79088
806-995-1701
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019