Randy Cline, 67, of Plainview died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cotton Center. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Randy was born on February 12, 1952 in Lamesa, Texas to Arlis Cline and Ava Hallmark. He married Karla Estep on February 9, 1973 in Lamesa, she was the love of his life for 46 years. He always supported his kids and loved watching them play sports and show animals. He loved the stock shows, camping and going to the mountains, but not the snow.

He was a man of integrity, he was a man of few words but showed he loved people by his actions. He was dedicated to his job and worked in Cotton Center for 33 years and loved farming, working outdoors, going on cruises and especially loved his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death his father, Arlis Cline.

Randy is survived his wife, Karla Cline of Plainview; his children, Misty Cline of Plainview, Jace Cline and wife Jennifer of Slaton, Dayna Cline of Vail, CO, Summer Cline of Vail, CO, Tyler Cline and wife Brenna of Littleton, CO; his mother, Ava Hallmark of Lamesa; his brothers, Mike Cline and Danny Cline, both of Lamesa; his sister, Kelli Roberson of Stephenville; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

