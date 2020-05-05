Graveside services for Randy Faith, 66, of Hale Center, TX, will be held at 11:00 am Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Hale Center Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Abell Funeral Home, Abernathy, Sunday, May 3rd, from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Randy died at his home in Hale Center, Friday, May 1, 2020.

He was born January 22, 1954 to Hubert Doyle "Smokey" and Margaret (Johnson) Faith. Randy attended Hale Center schools, and during Junior High, out of 17 counties, Randy won 1st place in the Math Division of the Science Fair, earning citations from the US Army, Navy and Air Force. He graduated from Hale Center High School in 1972 and was owner and operator of Randy's Flowers from 1973 until 1980, becoming the youngest Hale Center Merchant, following in his Father's footsteps. Randy moved to Lubbock where he was employed by Highland Hospital as a data processor for 18 years. He then moved to Austin, TX in 1998, returning to the floral industry, where he worked in the wholesale floral business until moving home to Hale Center in 2006. He was named Hale Center's Citizen of the Year in 2015. Randy was well known for his cooking full meals and delivering them to people for any occasion or no occasion at all. Randy loved gardening and flowers. He was loving, kind and full of mischief. He became a member of the First Baptist Church while in school and attended both the Baptist Church and Methodist Church over the years.

He was preceded in death by his father, "Smokey" Faith, December 8, 2017, and both sets of grandparents.

He is survived by his Mother, Margaret Faith of Hale Center, a sister, Cindy McKinney of Mesquite, TX, a nephew, Scott Prather and wife Juli of Dallas, TX, 2 nieces, Amy Barber and husband Brandon of Combine, TX and Amber Montes and husband Chris of Mesquite, TX, 6 great nieces and nephews, Breanna and Brittyn Barber, Kaden, Kameron, Kyndel and Kynzie Montes.-



