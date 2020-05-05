Raquel (Martinez) Gomez
1932 - 2020
Raquel Martinez Gomez, 87, of Hale Center, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Hale Center. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
Raquel was born October 14, 1932, in Edroy, Texas, to Pedro and Petra (Gomez) Martinez. On February 25, 1950, she married Florencio Gomez in Odem, Texas and they were married over 70 years. Raquel moved to Hale Center in 1950 and was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. A member of the Guadalupanas Society, Raquel was named Guadalupana of the Year in 1982. Raquel enjoyed sewing and was known for all the baby blankets she made.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Rene Gomez, a brother, Simon Martinez, and two sisters, Manuela Garcia and Merced Gomez.
Survivors include her husband, Florencio Gomez of Hale Center, one son, Raymond Gomez and his wife Veronica of Hale Center, three daughters, Lorien Gomez of Kingsville, Diana Gomez of Hale Center, and Teresa Martinez and her husband Rudy of Hale Center, and a brother, Leopoldo Martinez of Hale Center. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
2:00 PM
Hale Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center
223 S. Main St.
Hale Center, TX 79041
(806) 839-2626
