Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond C. Ramirez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond C. Ramirez, 66, of Hart, Texas passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lubbock. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30AM in the First Baptist Church in Hart, Texas with Pastor Rosario Gonzalez, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:30AM – 8:00PM at the funeral home.

Raymond C. Ramirez was born on November 25, 1953 in Plainview, Texas to Raul Ramirez, Sr. and Elvira (Castillo) Ramirez. Raymond grew up in Hart and attended schools there. He began working as a truck driver for Ramirez Trucking which his father owned and operated. Later he began working with Weldon and Jonalyn Jones. He was always handy in making and fixing things which included carpentry work and mechanic work. Raymond enjoyed driving his truck, listening to music and watching western movies. He never met a stranger and was always willing to have a good conversation. But above all, he loved spending quality time with his family which he loved very much.

Raymond is survived by 2 daughters, Ermalinda Gonzalez and husband Rosario of Hart and Amy Lou Martinez and husband Christopher of Amarillo, 1 son, Stephen Ramirez and wife Ruthy of Uvalde, 5 brothers, Juan Ramirez and wife Carmen of California, Raul Ramirez and wife Elvira of Hart, Frank Ramirez of Dimmitt, Joe Ramirez and wife Teresa of Hart and Robert Ramirez and wife Rosa of Grapevine, 7 sisters, Irma Marrufo and husband Mario of Hart, Mary Armendariz and husband Marcos of Ft. Worth, Rosa Hernandez and husband Fernando of Victoria, Irene Padilla and husband Vincent of Hart, Mary Jane Gonzales and husband Louis of Olton, Aurora Luna and husband Noel of Plainview and Guadalupe Leyva of Tennessee, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, son, Raymond Ramirez, Jr., 4 brothers, Valentine Ramirez, Valle Ramirez, Jimmy Ramirez and Edward Ramirez along with 1 sister, Olga Marie Ramirez.

Please sign the online guestbook at

Raymond C. Ramirez, 66, of Hart, Texas passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lubbock. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30AM in the First Baptist Church in Hart, Texas with Pastor Rosario Gonzalez, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:30AM – 8:00PM at the funeral home.Raymond C. Ramirez was born on November 25, 1953 in Plainview, Texas to Raul Ramirez, Sr. and Elvira (Castillo) Ramirez. Raymond grew up in Hart and attended schools there. He began working as a truck driver for Ramirez Trucking which his father owned and operated. Later he began working with Weldon and Jonalyn Jones. He was always handy in making and fixing things which included carpentry work and mechanic work. Raymond enjoyed driving his truck, listening to music and watching western movies. He never met a stranger and was always willing to have a good conversation. But above all, he loved spending quality time with his family which he loved very much.Raymond is survived by 2 daughters, Ermalinda Gonzalez and husband Rosario of Hart and Amy Lou Martinez and husband Christopher of Amarillo, 1 son, Stephen Ramirez and wife Ruthy of Uvalde, 5 brothers, Juan Ramirez and wife Carmen of California, Raul Ramirez and wife Elvira of Hart, Frank Ramirez of Dimmitt, Joe Ramirez and wife Teresa of Hart and Robert Ramirez and wife Rosa of Grapevine, 7 sisters, Irma Marrufo and husband Mario of Hart, Mary Armendariz and husband Marcos of Ft. Worth, Rosa Hernandez and husband Fernando of Victoria, Irene Padilla and husband Vincent of Hart, Mary Jane Gonzales and husband Louis of Olton, Aurora Luna and husband Noel of Plainview and Guadalupe Leyva of Tennessee, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, son, Raymond Ramirez, Jr., 4 brothers, Valentine Ramirez, Valle Ramirez, Jimmy Ramirez and Edward Ramirez along with 1 sister, Olga Marie Ramirez.Please sign the online guestbook at colonialfuneralhome.org Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close