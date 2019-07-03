Raymond Gomez, 91 of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Ignacio Soto, Pastor at Templo Sanai, officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 o' clock in afternoon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Morin, Pastor of Freedom Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Raymond was born on December 7, 1927 to Mike Mata Gomez and Jenny Cordoval in Rock Ford, CO. Raymond was a retired agricultural truck driver who also had a green thumb. He loved gardening and all his flowers in it. Raymond also enjoyed decorating his yard every Christmas. He was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Ester; parents; one brother; and two sons: Frankie Gomez and Raymond Gomez Jr.
Raymond is survived by five sons: Ricky and Rudy Gomez of Plainview, Adam Cuevas of Albuquerque, Gilbert Del Bosque of Pueblo, CO and Jesse Guerra and wife Patricia of Plainview; five daughters: Carol Telo of Lubbock, Lucy Estrada, Patricia Alvarez and Husband Lupe, Connie Espinoza, and Rose Mary Orona and husband Richard all of Plainview and three sisters: Mary Ochoa, Estella Wilson and Betty Ruiz; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
