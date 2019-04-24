Raymondo (Gordo) Zachariah Mendez II, 17, of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Trinity Life Church in Plainview, TX with Pastor Steve Martinez officiating. Raymondo will lie in state from 12-8PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Raymondo was born on March 4, 2002 in Plainview, TX to Raymond Mendez and Erica Perez. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing on the playstation, doing woodwork, and listening to music. He knew every song anyone could think of. Raymond was an outgoing, cheerful, kind, patient, and energetic child. He persevered through every difficulty in his life. Above all, Raymondo loved his family!
He is survived by his parents, Erica and Johnny Perez and Raymond and Carina Mendez; three brothers, Sabastion Mendez, Christian Samaniego and Cesar Samaniego; six sisters, Selena Soto, Aulani Mendez, Audrey Samaniego, Abby Samaniego, Gabby Perez and Mireya Perez; and grandparents, Manuel and Maria Soto, Rosalinda Mendez, Elpidio and Emilia Perez, and Carlos and Alicia Martinez.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019