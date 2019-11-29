Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Star (Swanner) Craft. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethel Baptist Church Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reta Star Swanner Craft, 70, of Plainview departed for her Heavenly home Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Olton. Funeral services to celebrate Reta's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Plainview with Brother Phillip Hamilton, pastor, officiating, and the Rev. Linvell Tisdale assisting. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview.

Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Entering her earthly life on Oct. 6, 1949, she was born in Hale Center. The youngest child of A.C. "Jack" Swanner and Eureta Estelle Swanner, she was a life-long Plainview resident. A 1968 Plainview High School graduate, she attended Wayland Baptist University. She married the love of her life, Gene Craft, on July 15, 1995 in Plainview, Texas. They were married for more than 24 years.

Reta drove a school bus for many years, receiving great enjoyment from interacting with the children along her route. She also was employed by Morgan-Eaves Insurance and GiGi's Craft Store. In 1987, she embarked upon a 23 year career at the Walmart Distribution Center, retiring in 2011 to spend more time with her husband and family.

A wonderful mother, wife, and "Nana", she loved her family and her church. She took pleasure in serving others. Known for collecting Teddy Bears, she shared that love by making and giving away hundreds of Teddy Bears through the years.

Taking great comfort in her faith in Jesus, she was a selfless devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was involved in numerous ministries. Along with her husband, she was actively involved with the Walk to Emmaus program, participating in many walks. Her compassion, kindness and tender heart touched many lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eureta Swanner.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Craft of the home; her children, Christina Baxter and husband Josh of Bentonville, Ark., Eureta Pledger and husband Rick of Denison, Bobby Craft and wife, Donna of Plainview, and Theresia Waller and husband Richard of Petersburg; one brother, Jackie Swanner and wife Mary of Midland; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

