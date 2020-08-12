Rex Gale Redies, aged 85, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from complications of Covid in his beloved town of Plainview, Texas. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Rex was born on December 13, 1935 to Otto and Beulah Stinson Redies in Colorado. After his father's death when Rex was a child, Rex and his mother relocated to Plainview where they remained through their lives. Rex was a devoted son to his mother, caring for her through her long life. In 1978, Rex met the other important woman in his life, Faith Smithee Barrett. They married after a very brief courtship, and remained happily married for 38 years until her death in 2016. Rex became a loving step-parent to Faith's children Nanda Lahoud, Rob Barrett and Stephen Barrett and a devoted grandfather to his six grandsons, he was especially delighted to see his first great-granddaughter, McKinna Lahoud, who was followed by two other great-grandchildren, Lyla and Stone Lahoud. Rex was a proud graduate of North Texas University of Denton, which he attended on a golf scholarship, and remained an avid golfer while health permitted. He served proudly in many roles in the local Kiwana's organization. Rex and Faith loved to travel, but especially to Santa Fe for arts and across the country watching Michael and Chris in college soccer and the "Barrett Boys" in their passion for baseball. As Rex's health declined, he was insistent on remaining in Plainview, the town he loved from childhood. He was supported in his last years by long-term friend Lanny Voss and caregiver Claudia Quilo, who ensured his last few years were filled with love and care.
