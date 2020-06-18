Rheba F. Burgess, 92, of Richardson passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hale Center Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Cameron, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Hale Center officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Rheba was born on June 6, 1928 in Wichita Falls, Texas to E.A. and Lilly (Perry) Madera. She married Walter L. Burgess on January 19, 1947. They raised their family in Hale Center. Rheba was a bookkeeper for H&H Tractor in Lubbock before moving to Richardson in 2008. She was a member of Eastern Star and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Hale Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and five brothers and sisters.
aThose left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry Burgess of Dallas, TX; her daughter, Carolyn Russell of Burleson, TX; two grandsons, Jordan Burgess of Arlington, TX, Chandler Burgess of Plano, TX and four great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.