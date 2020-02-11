Richard "Rich" Clark passed away January 26 2020, at the age of 72. He was born March 15, 1947 in Plainview, Texas, and graduated from Plainview High School in 1966. He married Margaret "Maggie" O'Leary in 1973.

A guitar player from an early age, Rich worked in the music business in Austin for several years until the family moved to CloudCroft, New Mexico in 1981, when he was offered a job working for the village water utility. In Cloudcroft he became known as a talented musician, playing in a series of blues-inspired bands where he sang and played guitar. The most well known of these groups was The Mudcats, who played at The Western bar regularly. Rich exuded coolness, and always had time to chat with those who stopped by to chat about music, science fiction, or comics.

Rich is survived by his brother Ed, daughter Meagan, and granddaughter Maeve.

He was a wonderful friend, husband, father and grandfather, and is missed by all those lucky enough to have known him.

