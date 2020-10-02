Richard "Ric" Januta, 67, of Mesquite, TX was born in Plainview, TX to Mike and Anna Januta on September 26,1953. Ric went to heaven on September 28,2020. Ric graduated from Plainview High School in 1971 and then from Texas Tech in 1976 with a degree in Telecommunications. Ric worked in various technical and project management capacities throughout his career. Ric was preceded in death by his beloved wife Deena Januta and father Mike Januta. Ric is survived by his mother Anna Januta; son David Januta and wife Ashley Januta of Mesquite, TX, their two sons Hayden and Hendrix; son Stephen Januta of Mesquite, TX and brother Stanley Januta of Plainview, TX. A memorial service will be held at a future undetermined date. Ric's wish was to be an organ donor to UT-Southwestern for continued Glioblastoma research

