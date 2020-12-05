Richard Jordan Sr., 67, of Ft. Worth formerly Plainview, departed this earthly world and entered heaven's gates on November 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Plainview. Interment will follow under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bartley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Richard was born December 27, 1952 in Memphis, Tx to Olden & Odessia Jordan.

Richard attended school at Booker T Washington and went on to graduate from Plainview High School.

Richard throughout his younger years learned many trades and became friends to many. Richard worked for Missouri Beef packers for many years and later went to work with his lifelong friend the late Joseph Ruiz with Jasper Wood Fire Extinguisher Service where he would work until 1994.

Richard developed a sincere relationship with his Lord and Savior during this time and was mentored closely by the late Walter Griffin Richard loved his community as well as his neighbors- he was involved with Black Awareness Program, he faithfully attended Men's Prayer Breakfast, and served several years as Asst Pastor at Happy Union Baptist.

Richard joined in union for 42 years of love & faith with Yvonne.

Richard leaves to mourn his wife Yvonne, daughter Shannon(Plainview) and son Richard (Woggie) Jr(Fort Worth) and his 2 granddaughters that he cherished more than anything and played an amazing and outstanding role in their raising & lives -Sierra(husband Jonathon) of Brownfield and Jayberlyn of Forth Worth.

He stepped in another role he loved dearly and that was great grandfather to Teagan Also to mourn his passing are his best friends & blood brothers David (Rena)-Fort Worth and Tommy of Lubbock

Welcoming him with open arms into his forever home were his parents: Olden & Odessia, Jordan, Children Preston & Shemeka, Sisters Janie, Betty, and Dorothy and his brothers Alan & Henry.

