Richard Wayne "Ricky" Law, 62, of Abilene, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, November 2, 1957 in Hale Center, Texas to Edward Clarence (Bud) Law and Jean Marie (Sebrosky) Law. Ricky married Rhonda Williams in Lubbock, Texas on September 1, 1979.
Viewing will be Sunday, April 26, from 3 pm until 6 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 10 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. Although funeral services will be private, the service can be viewed via livestreamed at www.zion-abilene.org at 10:00 am on Monday, April 27, 2020. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene.
Ricky began and ended his career in the heating and air conditioning business. He retired from the insurance business after 27 years. Ricky was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for 30 years and spent countless hours serving on various boards and committees. He was always willing to help those in need and lend a helping hand wherever he could. Those who had the privilege of knowing Ricky, would say that he never met a stranger and would always put a smile on your face. Ricky was a great "Gramps" to his grandchildren, and he loved them dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Jean Law and younger brother Phillip.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Rhonda Law; daughter, Lisa Davis and husband Eric; daughter, Lori Campbell and friend Nick Perez; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Avery, and Emma Davis; brother, Ronnie Law and wife Edna, and one sister, Dianne Emert and husband Roger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "All God's Children Daycare" at Zion Lutheran Church, 2801 Antilley Road, Abilene, Texas 79606.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2020