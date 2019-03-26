Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Carroll Holland. View Sign

Rita Carroll Holland, 67, of Kress passed away on March 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with Pastor Sharon Weise officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Rita was born on August 18, 1951 in Tulia, Texas to Norman 'JR' Pool and Margie Pool. She grew up in Canyon and attended Kress High School. She was a beauty operator for 20 plus years. She was also very active in Kress Little Dribblers and was a coach for many years. She also loved horses and did barrel racing in her youth. She loved to go bowling and was a member of several leagues over the years. Rita always worked for herself and lived a very positive life and instilled that in her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sherry Ann Adams.

Rita is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dannie Jack Holland of Kress; daughter, Mechelle Jaqueline Holland of Lubbock; son, Codey J. Holland and wife Robin of Plainview; two brothers, Andrew Pool of Kress, David Pool of Plainview; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Holland of Plainview; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at

