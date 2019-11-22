R.L. Clark, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Rob Bridwell officiating and James Williams assisting. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. at Kornerstone.
Mr. Clark was born January 21, 1927 in Floyd County, Texas to Aaron and Mae (Campbell) Clark. He attended schools in Lazbuddie and Kress. He served in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Ida Pearl Waggoner on August 14, 1946 in Clovis, NM. After his service to his country he worked in the grocery industry for several years. He later worked as a supervisor with the Highway Department before retiring after 20 plus years. He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ida Pearl Clark, his parents, and four brothers and three sisters.
R.L. was survived by his two daughters, Gloria Edwards and husband Butch of Plainview, Beverley Mauldin and husband Mike of Lubbock; 6 grandchildren, Cellai Fulcher, Casey McCaslin, Bobby Edwards, Apryl Davenport, Brad Mauldin, Mindy Sena; 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and his awesome caretaker Hallie Boggs.
The family suggests memorials be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019