Robert Bendele, 72, of Hale Center, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home in Hale Center. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery with Mr. Ron Brunson officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store