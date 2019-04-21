Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. "Bob" Davidson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert C. Davidson, Jr., "Bob" was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2019. Bob leaves a legacy of a love for Jesus, a kind heart, a giving spirit and a love of family.

He was born July 15, 1929 in McLean, Texas, to Nellie Sims and Robert C. Davidson, Sr., "Chief." He had two older sisters, Bobby Nell and Nita. Bob went to Wayland Baptist University and then on to Texas Tech where he received an electrical engineering degree. He met and married Edna Morgan.

Bob worked for Southwestern Public Service and was an active member of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo. He was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir and was a deacon. He later was very active in missions and the Gideon Ministry.

Bob and his wife Edna went on mission trips to Chile, Brazil, Ecuador and Belarus and took several of their grandchildren on these trips. He loved to serve and share the message of Jesus locally and internationally.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife and parents. Bob is survived by his three daughters: Shirley Sutton (Chris), Laura Rinehart (Mark), Karen Carlile (David). Seven grandchildren: Aaron Sutton (Emily), Andrew Sutton (Lauren), Amber Davenport (Chad), Audra Cantrell (Lance), Katarina Rinehart, Kaitlin Timmermann (Rob), Abbey Asp (Brian) and nine great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Gideon International Ministries. P.O. Box 2304, Amarillo, TX 79105 or Heartline Ministries, 2309 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close