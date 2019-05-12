Memorial services for Robert James Violette, 66, of Hale Center, TX, and formerly Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Abernathy United Church. Cremation and services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mr. Violette died Friday, May 10, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the , 5429 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75240 or online at www.kidney.org.--
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 12, 2019