Robert James Walker, 52, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Plainview. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Plainview with Gabe Moudy officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Robert was born on March 4, 1967 in Fort Worth, Texas to Robert Earl Walker and Maria Lucia (Poalini) Walker. He married Yolanda Ballejo on October 27, 2001 in Las Vegas. He has lived in Plainview since 2012. Robert loved his family and was loved dearly by them and his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his mother, Maria Flowers.
Survivors include his wife Yolanda Walker of Plainview; two sons, Robert James Walker and James Earl Walker; two daughters, Elizabeth Walker and Joei Walker; one brother, Robbie Walker; three sisters, Dennina Lemmings, Laura Copeland and Sandra Finch; his father and step-mother, Robert Earl and Evelyn Walker; parents-in-law, John and Sherry Cortez; one granddaughter, Lillie.
