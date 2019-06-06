Robert Lewis Neeley, 82, of Plainview passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Plainview. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel with Oscar Chavez, Chaplain of Area Community Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Robert was born on December 21, 1936 in Floydada, Texas to Horace Ives and Cledia (Griggs) Neeley. He married Cassie Morris on December 1, 1957 in Plainview, Texas. They owned and operated Trio Rebel, Round Up, Casa de Taco and R&C Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kitty Ann Bankston.
Survivors include his wife Cassie Neeley of Plainview; his daughters, Brenda Roden and husband Dana of Amarillo, Rita Faye Moran and husband Kevin of San Diego, CA; his son, Randy Lee Neeley and wife Chris of Amarillo; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 6, 2019