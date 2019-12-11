Robert Luna, 48, of Amarillo, passed from this life on December 8, 2019. Mass services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Poonely officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.
Robert was born to Mario Alberto Luna and Juanita Rodriguez Lujan on January 21, 1972 in Plainview, Texas. Robert enjoyed reading and hanging out with his friends. He was very family-oriented and loved his family dearly. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his mother; Juanita Rodriguez Lujan of Amarillo, and sisters; Priscilla Arguello and Hope Quinones.
Robert is preceded in death by his father; Mario Alberto Luna; brother; Albert Luna, grandmother; Margaret Rodriguez, and aunt; Sally Arumba.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019