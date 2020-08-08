Robert "Wolfy" Zamora, 61, of Olton, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors.

