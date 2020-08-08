1/
Robert "Wolfy" Zamora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Wolfy" Zamora, 61, of Olton, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramage Funeral Directors - Olton
715 West 9th
Olton, TX 79064
(806) 285-2621
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved