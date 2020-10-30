Roberto Lopez, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.
Robert was born on March 27, 1942 to Eulalio and Andrea (Constante) Lopez. Robert was a great loving father and a fantastic accordion player also known as "El Loco de la Accordion." He enjoyed working on cars, and loved mopars. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eulalio and Andrea Lopez; a son, Jesus Lopez; his brothers, Claudio Lopez, Augustine Lopez, Demetrio Lopez; his sisters, Alejandra Lopez Gutierrez and Eudelia Lopez Reyes.
He is survived by four sons, Robert Lopez, Eulalio Lopez, Augustine Lopez and Joe Lopez; two daughters, Andrea Lopez and Monica Lopez; his sisters, Elisa Lopez Delgado of Floydada and Marylou Lopez Bermea of Shallowater, and 21 grandchildren.
