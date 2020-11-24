Roberto R. Nunez, 70, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Father George Poonely officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Robert was born on April 22, 1950 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He married Herlinda "Linda" Hernandez on May 29, 1967 in Plainview, Texas. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2017. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is survived by two sons, Steven Nunez & Andria Cuevas of Albuquerque, NM and Gilbert Nunez & wife Monica of Plainview; one daughter, Monica Quintero of Plainview; two brothers, Ricardo Nunez and Rogelio Nunez; one sister Maria Enriquez; seven grandchildren, Bianca Nunez, Alexadria Nunez, Avery Blake Nunez, Mikalalea Quintero, Esteven Nunez, Mathieu Quintero and Enrique Nunez and two great grandchildren, Roselyn Nunez-Moore and Jose Manuel Lucio.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.