Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rochelle Ann Willson. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Visitation 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rochelle Ann Willson, 86, of Plainview, Texas, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11a.m. with Tyson Snow and Michael Schafer officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled before the services starting at 10 a.m.

Rochelle was born to Herman and Ida (Braunstein) Leibovitz on November 24, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. She married the love of her life, David Willson, on July 19, 1954. In that union they had two children.

Rochelle was an active community volunteer and civic worker. She served in support of the PTA, Girl Scouts and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she contributed in support of many of the church youth and choir activities. In addition, she was a member and served as President of Chapter CZ, P.E.O., Plainview Junior Service League, Gamma Delphin Study Club, the Plainview Country Club, Rotary Ann of the Plainview

She was proud of her family and was a true and loving friend to many who loved her as she loved them. She was an avid reader who enjoyed all types of literature and had an extensive collection of books which she later donated to various organizations. Rochelle loved to cook and sharing wonderful food with her friends and family as well as her recipes with her children and the community. She and her husband, David, traveled the world and enjoyed their many years together. Rochelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, David Willson of Plainview , two children; Blair Willson and wife, Gayle, of Lubbock and Cindy Willson of Sausalito, California, grandchildren; Lauren Snow and husband, Tyson, Lisa Burnam and husband, Kyle, both of Lubbock, and Joshua Willson and wife, Rebecca, of Amarillo. Great-grandchildren; Will Burnam, Chris Burnam, Kyrie Willson, Kynna Willson, and Autumn Snow.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests sending memorial contributions to:

Area Community Hospice, Plainview Downtown Restoration, or the .

Rochelle Ann Willson, 86, of Plainview, Texas, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11a.m. with Tyson Snow and Michael Schafer officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled before the services starting at 10 a.m.Rochelle was born to Herman and Ida (Braunstein) Leibovitz on November 24, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. She married the love of her life, David Willson, on July 19, 1954. In that union they had two children.Rochelle was an active community volunteer and civic worker. She served in support of the PTA, Girl Scouts and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she contributed in support of many of the church youth and choir activities. In addition, she was a member and served as President of Chapter CZ, P.E.O., Plainview Junior Service League, Gamma Delphin Study Club, the Plainview Country Club, Rotary Ann of the Plainview Rotary Club , and other various boards.She was proud of her family and was a true and loving friend to many who loved her as she loved them. She was an avid reader who enjoyed all types of literature and had an extensive collection of books which she later donated to various organizations. Rochelle loved to cook and sharing wonderful food with her friends and family as well as her recipes with her children and the community. She and her husband, David, traveled the world and enjoyed their many years together. Rochelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, David Willson of Plainview , two children; Blair Willson and wife, Gayle, of Lubbock and Cindy Willson of Sausalito, California, grandchildren; Lauren Snow and husband, Tyson, Lisa Burnam and husband, Kyle, both of Lubbock, and Joshua Willson and wife, Rebecca, of Amarillo. Great-grandchildren; Will Burnam, Chris Burnam, Kyrie Willson, Kynna Willson, and Autumn Snow.In lieu of flowers the family suggests sending memorial contributions to:Area Community Hospice, Plainview Downtown Restoration, or the . Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations