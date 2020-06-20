Rocky Lee Rodriguez (Rock) 42 of Tulsa was welcomed home on June 3rd 2020. He was born on December 5th 1977 in Tulia, Texas to Diana Espinosa and Martin Rodriguez. He was a loving husband to Eva and amazing father to Lucas and Marty. He was a great son and son in law, supportive uncle, fun loving cousin and amazing brother. As a loyal friend he was a brother to many and a stranger to no one. He absolutely loved life. He loved playing his guitar and singing, playing golf, shooting guns, riding motorcycles, hiking, cycling and new friends. He had a love of learning- everything from languages to new foods but above all his greatest love was quality time with his family.

Rock was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Eloisa Soto. Rock is survived by Evangeline, his wife of 25 years, his sons Lucas C. Rodriguez and his wife Angelica Lynn Rodriguez of Oceanside, CA and Marty E. Rodriguez of Tulsa, OK. His mother Diana and Freddy Espinosa of Plainview, Texas his father Martin and Barbara Rodriguez of Amarillo, Texas. His 6 brothers, and 3 sisters, Isac Espinosa, Rico Espinosa, Tammy Martinez, and Michael Espinosa, of Plainview, Texas, Jacob Rodriguez of Grand Prairie, Michael Collins of Amarillo, Toby Collins, Christina Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Veronica Coyle of Edinburg, Texas. His Maternal grandfather, Silverio Soto of Plainview, Texas, his paternal grandparents, Santos and Hortencia Rodriguez of Amarillo. He is also survived by 40 nieces and nephews, one god child, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



