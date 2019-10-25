Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Earl "Dusty" Chance. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Earl "Dusty" Chance., 61, of Dallas Texas, passed from this life at UTMB John Sealy Hospital on October 13, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bartley Memorial chapel located at Bartley Funeral Home.

Roger was born to Earnest and Lucille (Norman) Chance on August 13, 1958 in Dimmitt, Texas. Mr. Chance enjoyed working on vintage cars. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda Jean Chance of Terrell, Texas, his children; Nicole Chance-McLibben of Virginia and Latonia Johnson of Terrell, Texas, step-daughter's Stacey and Tracey Jackson of Plainview, Texas sisters; Annette Chance Lang and husband Earl of Dallas, Texas, Barbara Ann Chance of Plainview, Texas, Brenda Chance of Dallas, Texas, brother's; Jerry Chance and wife Lady of Ft. Worth, Texas, Earnest Chance of Big Springs Texas, and Jimmy Chance of Snyder, Texas. He will also be remembered by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; Earnest and Lucille (Norman) Chance, siblings; Rita Faye Chance, Celia Faye Chance, and Wanda Faye Chance, Billy Ray Chance, and Tommy Chance, a step-son Derrick Johnson

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019

