Roland Hale, 73, of Hutto Texas, passed away on April 8, 2019. Services will be held at the Plainview Cemetery, 100 Joliet St, Plainview, TX 79072 at 10:30 a.m. on May 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Johna Kay Hale, sons Lance Hale, Craig Hale, Chris Hale, mother Rosa Lee Hale of Midland, sister Linda Barnett of Plainview and brother Alan Hale of Midland.
He graduated from Plainview High School in 1963.
He was preceded in death by his father Hugh Hale of Plainview
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 5, 2019