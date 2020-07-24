Rodolfo Blanco Sr., aged 89, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and firm believer in Christ, passed into his eternal life in heaven on July 19, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on September 15, 1930 to Fidel and Carmen Luevano Blanco in Encino, Texas.

Rodolfo is survived by his life long sweetheart of 70 years, Maria Luisa Blanco and his children, Chavela Nolan and her husband Roy, Rodolfo Blanco Jr. and his wife Rita, Carmen Luna and her husband Tony, Ruth Tapia and her husband Israel, Fidel Blanco and his wife Rosie, Pastor Moses Blanco, Veronica Evans and her husband David, Daisey Rhodes and her husband Phillip, brother Noe Blanco Sr., along with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is being welcomed by our Heavenly Father into heaven, and reunited with his beautiful daughters, Margaret Blanco Cerda and Kema Crystal Blanco and embracing again brother Gilberto Blanco and sister Estella Blanco.

Rodolfo married the love of his life, Maria Luisa, on August 27, 1950 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and in 1952 they began calling Lockney, Texas their home. For 40 years he worked as a foreman at Lockney (Rolling Plains) Compress where he shared his love for people and an amazingly strong work ethic. He was a long time member of Templo Bautista Salem in Lockney, Texas, where he loved and cherished their church family. During his time as a member of this tight knit community, Rodolfo dedicated his time and devotion to God's will in his life to serve as a deacon and helped with activities and events as often as he could. His favorite activity would always be Sunday afternoon potlucks with his church family as long as there were plenty of sweets, desserts, and stories to be shared with great fellowship. He loved a great story and always had a chuckling laugh that could capture a room.

His children and grandchildren will remember him the most as "Pajarito Azul" because of his love of singing and the serenading of his bride Maria Luisa at every opportunity he had. He loved his wife with a passion and dedication that was Christ driven and abundantly blessed.

Rodolfo and Maria Luisa shared a beautiful marriage of laughter, dedication, and a Christ centered love that will leave a lasting legacy to cherish, and an example to strive for that will be shared for generations to come.

A private graveside memorial service will be held for the family at 10:00 am in the morning on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rodolfo Blanco Memorial, benefiting his beloved church home, via Venmo @Templo-Bautista-Salem_1, or donations can be mailed to Box 1017, Lockney, TX 79241.



