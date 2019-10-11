Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roman O. Zarate. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roman O. Zarate, age 14, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Roman was born October 22, 2004 to Victor Zarate and Samantha Martinez.

Roman is survived by his Father Victor J. Zarate of Kress and Mother Samantha Martinez of Andrews Tx. His sister Jazzi Martinez, and brother Eloy Lopez of Andrews. Grandparents Samuel and Lala Zarate of Kress TX., his Aunt and Uncle Sally and Bob Austin of Lubbock, TX., Aunt Esperanza Zarate of Dallas TX., and Rosana T. Zarate of Kress, TX. He is also survived by his cousins Raul and Nadine Rodriguez of Plainview TX., PJ Pulliam of Dallas, TX. Alexis Trevino and Quintin Riddley of Plainview, TX.

He is proceeded in death by his cousin Mark Anthony Zarate.

Viewing will be at Jubilee of Jesus Church, 1702 W. Broadway St. Andrews TX. 79714 from 5-9pm on Friday October 11, 2019.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Jubilee of Jesus Church on Saturday October 12,2019 in Andrews TX.

He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace our precious angel.

