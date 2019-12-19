Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Ron" Earl Uptergrove, 78, of Hale Center, passed away at his home, from complications of emphysema, on December 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Jerusalem Community Baptist Church in Hale Center, Saturday, December 21st at 11 AM.

Born April 25, 1941, in Plainview, Texas, Ron resided in Hale Center for most of his 78 years.

He was a mechanic for 65 years. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting and fishing, but cars were his passion. None of these things brought him as much joy as being surrounded by his family. His 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren put a sparkle in his eye that no car could compare to.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. Uptergrove and Jewel A. Walls-Uptergrove.

Survived by his spouse, Dolores Cook-Uptergrove, three children, Alicia Bice, Dana Uptergrove, and Mark Uptergrove. Siblings, Roy Uptergrove and Betty Uptergrove-Owens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Jerusalem Community Baptist Church, Hale Center, TX.

Ronald "Ron" Earl Uptergrove, 78, of Hale Center, passed away at his home, from complications of emphysema, on December 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Jerusalem Community Baptist Church in Hale Center, Saturday, December 21st at 11 AM.Born April 25, 1941, in Plainview, Texas, Ron resided in Hale Center for most of his 78 years.He was a mechanic for 65 years. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting and fishing, but cars were his passion. None of these things brought him as much joy as being surrounded by his family. His 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren put a sparkle in his eye that no car could compare to.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. Uptergrove and Jewel A. Walls-Uptergrove.Survived by his spouse, Dolores Cook-Uptergrove, three children, Alicia Bice, Dana Uptergrove, and Mark Uptergrove. Siblings, Roy Uptergrove and Betty Uptergrove-Owens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Jerusalem Community Baptist Church, Hale Center, TX. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close