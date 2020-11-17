1/1
Ronald Holmes Bray
1935 - 2020
Ronald Holmes Bray, 85, of Hale Center passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Ronald was born on August 25, 1935 in Turkey, Texas to Harry and Zula (Blackshear) Bray. Ron served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and then worked for Gebos's for 44 years as a Warehouse manager. He married Barbara Hiller on November 20, 1981 in Plainview. Ron was involved in many activities and clubs including Plainview Kennel Club, Bells & Bows Square Dance Club, Plainview React, Lubbock Trail Riders, and Central Plains Good Sams Club.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Bray; two daughters, Rhonda Phelps and husband Shon of Hale Center, Janna Bray of Hale Center; granddaughter, Nicklyn Bray of Plainview; grandson, Devon Phelps and wife Cana of Gainesville; Step-Great Granddaughter Jolee of Gainesville; and a great granddaughter on the way, Emberlyn Phelps. He is also survived by the mother of his daughters, Kay Bray of Plainview.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
