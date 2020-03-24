Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joe Trusler. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Joe Trusler, 75, of Plainview, Texas passed away on March 19, 2020 in Plainview.

A funeral service for family and pallbearers only will be held on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Sanctuary in Plainview. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Ronald was born on September 12, 1944 in Elk City, OK. He graduated with his double major of Religion and Occupational Therapy in 1985. He then finished his masters in Professional Counseling with a minor in Psychology in 1988. During his time in school he married Anna Caldwell in Stinnett, TX in December of 1987. He started working at the Central Plains Center MHMR in Plainview earlier that year, moving his way up all the way to CEO which he started in 1995.

Ronald is preceded in death by his sister, Carla Rowena Trusler; grandparents, Charlie and Emma Rowen; an uncle, Bryce Rowen; an aunt, Velma Rowen.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Trusler of Plainview, TX; five daughters, Rowena McKinney & husband Tracy of Bushland, TX, Laquita Andrews & husband Damon of Billings, MT, Michelle Morris & husband Greg of San Antonio, TX, Shawn Wagner & husband Mike of Sweeny, TX and Shiryl Crothers & husband Curt of Longview, WA; one son, Tonie Brazeal & wife Terry of Brenham, TX; one brother, Carlson Trusler of Lubbock, TX.

The family suggests memorials to Central Plains Center of Plainview 715 Houston St Plainview, TX 79072.

