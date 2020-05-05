Ronnie Gene Morris, 79, of Plainview passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Ronnie was born on July 10, 1940 to the late Donnie & Lois Morris. He went by many names by those that loved him: Dad, Papa Ron, Brother and Friend. Ronnie was loved by many and will forever be missed in our hearts. Mr. Morris was a member of First Baptist Church of Edmonson, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donnie & Lois Morris and his sister, Gloria Dulin.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Morris of Plainview; his children, Shane Morris & wife Tammy of Gladewater, Shon Phelps & wife Rhonda of Hale Center, and daughter Kember Walter & husband Blake of Plainview; his grandchildren, Travis, Katie, Devon, Rainey and Ryder; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Nathan Morris and sister Glenda Sparkman.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 5, 2020.