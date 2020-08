Ronnie Gene Morris, 79, of Plainview passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview with Brian Barkley, pastor of First Baptist Church in Edmonson officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

