1/1
Ronnie Law
1953 - 2020
Ronnie Law, 66, of Hale Center, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home in Hale Center. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery, with Brother Terry Wright officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center. For those attending the graveside service and wishing to stay in their cars, the service will be broadcast on FM 102.9.
Ronald Allen Law was born December 27, 1953, in Lubbock, Texas, to Bud and Jean (Sebrosky) Law. A lifetime resident of Hale Center, Ronnie adored the town of Hale Center and the people that lived there. Always willing to lend a helping hand at any hour, Ronnie knew how to make people feel special. On November 14, 2009, Ronnie married Edna Thompson in Hale Center and they shared a special bond for over 10 years. He would do anything for his wife, his daughters, and especially loved his grandchildren. Known for his love of classic cars, Ronnie was a master mechanic at Wallers Garage for over 40 years. If you were lucky, he would share some of his "Ronnie Law Wisdom" with you and was quick to remind his grandchildren that "You can't hurt steel". A member of Jerusalem Community Baptist Church, Ronnie was a man of faith and was ready to see his God. A friend to all who knew him, Ronnie will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son-in-law, Landon Wiseman.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hale Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center
223 S. Main St.
Hale Center, TX 79041
(806) 839-2626
