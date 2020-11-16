1/1
Rosa (Pena) Medina
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Pena Medina, 72 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Plainview Cemetery with Father George Poonely officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Medina was born on January 25, 1948 to Isaiah and Carmen (Medrano) Pena. She married Leopoldo Medina on November 8, 1985. Mrs. Medina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a woman of faith who was caring and had a humble heart and was always reassured of her place in heaven. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah & Carmen Pena; two brothers, Samuel "Sammy" Pena and Fernando "Freddy" Pena.
She is survived by her Husband, Leopoldo Medina; one daughter, Teresa Medina & fiancé J.D. DeLaRosa; two sons, John Gary Medina & wife Amy and Edward Medina & wife Jennifer; one brother, Michael Pena; eight sisters, Lena Martinez, Carolyn Gin, Diana Herrera, Elizabeth Klingensmith, Laura Rodriguez, Nelda Garcia, Patricia Couch and Melissa Barrera; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved