Rosa Pena Medina, 72 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Plainview Cemetery with Father George Poonely officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Medina was born on January 25, 1948 to Isaiah and Carmen (Medrano) Pena. She married Leopoldo Medina on November 8, 1985. Mrs. Medina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a woman of faith who was caring and had a humble heart and was always reassured of her place in heaven. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah & Carmen Pena; two brothers, Samuel "Sammy" Pena and Fernando "Freddy" Pena.
She is survived by her Husband, Leopoldo Medina; one daughter, Teresa Medina & fiancé J.D. DeLaRosa; two sons, John Gary Medina & wife Amy and Edward Medina & wife Jennifer; one brother, Michael Pena; eight sisters, Lena Martinez, Carolyn Gin, Diana Herrera, Elizabeth Klingensmith, Laura Rodriguez, Nelda Garcia, Patricia Couch and Melissa Barrera; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
