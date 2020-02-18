Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa R. Hernandez. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosa R. Hernandez, 78 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7 o' clock in the evening on Monday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Hernandez will lie in repose from 12 to 8 o' clock in the evening on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Rosa was born on March 1, 1941 to Miguel and Librada Rodriguez in Mathis, TX. On May 28, 1957 she married Antonio R. Hernandez in Plainview, TX. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1991. Rosa was a loving homemaker all her life and cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a fondness for animals, enjoyed sewing blankets, and liked to dance. Rosa was a very outgoing person, and never did she meet a stranger. She will be missed by many.

Rosa is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers: Domingo and Jose Rodriguez; and one sister: Estella Quintana.

She is survived by seven sons: Antonio Hernandez and wife Paula of Amarillo, Juan Jose Hernandez and girlfriend Betty Leyva, Martin Hernandez and wife Julia, Ricardo Hernandez and wife Elsa, and J.J. Llamas and husband Isaac all of Lubbock, Ray R. Hernandez of Plainview and Luis Hernandez of McAllen TX; three daughters: Petra Gonzales and husband Joel, Anita Cabrera and husband Luis, and Margie Sanchez and husband Rey all of Plainview; two brothers: Filmon and Miguel Rodriguez both of Uvalde, TX; 39 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.



Rosa R. Hernandez, 78 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7 o' clock in the evening on Monday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Hernandez will lie in repose from 12 to 8 o' clock in the evening on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Rosa was born on March 1, 1941 to Miguel and Librada Rodriguez in Mathis, TX. On May 28, 1957 she married Antonio R. Hernandez in Plainview, TX. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1991. Rosa was a loving homemaker all her life and cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a fondness for animals, enjoyed sewing blankets, and liked to dance. Rosa was a very outgoing person, and never did she meet a stranger. She will be missed by many.Rosa is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers: Domingo and Jose Rodriguez; and one sister: Estella Quintana.She is survived by seven sons: Antonio Hernandez and wife Paula of Amarillo, Juan Jose Hernandez and girlfriend Betty Leyva, Martin Hernandez and wife Julia, Ricardo Hernandez and wife Elsa, and J.J. Llamas and husband Isaac all of Lubbock, Ray R. Hernandez of Plainview and Luis Hernandez of McAllen TX; three daughters: Petra Gonzales and husband Joel, Anita Cabrera and husband Luis, and Margie Sanchez and husband Rey all of Plainview; two brothers: Filmon and Miguel Rodriguez both of Uvalde, TX; 39 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close