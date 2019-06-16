Rosalba , Rodriguez de Dorantes

Obituary
Rosalba Rodriguez de Dorantes, 53, and Eduardo Dorantes-Gutierrez, 60, both of Olton, died Monday, June 10, 2019, near Plainview, Texas. Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. A double mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Reymundo Manriquez officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, and from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Sunday, June 16, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
