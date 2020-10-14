Rosaura "Rosie" Alaniz Hinojosa of Plainview, TX, age 74, quietly departed this life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. The family will be receiving guests at Bartley Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, with a video memorial of Rosie, followed by a rosary from 6 to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Rosie, was the second child born to Jose Ramon and Lorenza Alaniz, on August 11, 1946 at La Rosita Ranch in San Diego, TX.

She attended public schools in San Diego, Texas until the family moved to Premont, TX. After graduating from High School in 1964, she married Noe Hinojosa on August 28, 1965 and they moved to Plainview Texas soon after.

They had two daughters Cynthia and Catherine. She worked as a legal secretary for 35 years. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic church where she was a CCD teacher for many years.

As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was so beautiful, her heart was so big and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She rarely said no to anyone, when needed. She always had the door open for visitors, always had an ear, always ready to run out if needed, always in the kitchen with food ready or baked goods for anyone who came by and if she didn't have anything ready, she would make you something, even if you said no.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Ramon and Lorenza Alaniz. Her brothers Eliseo Alaniz and Jose Ramon (Pepe) Alaniz, Jr. and her son Joe Ray Hinojosa.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family;

Husband Noe Hinojosa, daughter Cynthia Cavazos and husband David, daughter Catherine Powledge and husband Jody.

Her grandchildren; Aaron Cavazos, Jayme Gomez and husband Ricky, David Adam Cavazos, Jessica Vargas, Andrew Cavazos and wife Allie, Mariah Cavazos and partner Odelia Garcia, Johnathon Powledge, Tommie Garcia and husband Jazia, Kiara Laverty and husband Asher.

Her great grandchildren; Zeighlyn Hinojosa, JonErik Mendoza, Jenna Mendoza, David Lee Gutierrez Jr., Caydance Gutierrez, Jayden Padilla and Annastaciah Laverty.

Her sisters; San Juana (Janie) Garza, Norma Alaniz and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



