Rosita Montoya "Rosa" (Cardenas) Paez

Service Information
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX
79311
(806)-298-2331
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Abernathy Cemetery
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Monte De Los Olivas Church
Abernathy, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Services for Rosita "Rosa" Montoya (Cardenas) Paez, 69, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Monte De Los Olivas Church in Abernathy, TX with Dr. Sr. Rev. Isaac Barraza, Jr. officiating. Viewing will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at Abell Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mrs. Paez died December 29, 2019, in Lubbock.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
