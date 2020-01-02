Services for Rosita "Rosa" Montoya (Cardenas) Paez, 69, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Monte De Los Olivas Church in Abernathy, TX with Dr. Sr. Rev. Isaac Barraza, Jr. officiating. Viewing will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at Abell Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mrs. Paez died December 29, 2019, in Lubbock.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020