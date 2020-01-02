Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Borchardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Borchardt, 81, of Hale Center, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Hale Center with Brother Jimmy Cameron officiating. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.

Roy was born August 13, 1938, in Hale Center, to Max Borchardt and Ola Mae Avery. He graduated from Hale Center High School in 1957. On May 29, 1959, Roy married Elwanda Berry and they were married over 60 years. Roy served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. He was a lifetime Hale Center resident and member of the First United Methodist Church. Working at the Plainview Chevrolet Dealership for over 30 years, Roy also served as a Hale County Commissioner for 12 years before retiring. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and flying model airplanes.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Francis Borchardt and Ola Mae and J.M. McCulloch, his brother, Jim Carver, and a son, Greg Borchardt.

Survivors include his wife, Elwanda Borchardt of Hale Center, his son, Berry Borchardt and his wife Tracey of Odessa, daughter-in-law, Jana McIlwain and husband Mike of Hale Center, a brother, Dean Carver and his wife Betty of Hale Center, and brothers-in-laws, Sid Berry and wife Janis, Johnny Berry and wife Nina, and Silas Short. He was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church PO Box 1258 Hale Center, Texas 79041 or the Hale Center Senior Citizens Association PO Box 205 Hale Center, Texas 79041.

