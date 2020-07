Ruben Ascencio, age 48 of Lockney, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery with Luis Luna officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

